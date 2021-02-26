Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
