Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.