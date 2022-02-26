For the drive home in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in North Platte: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. …
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperat…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
North Platte's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies. Low near -5F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 14. A -3-degree low is fo…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 11. -5 degrees is today's low. W…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will …