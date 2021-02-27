For the drive home in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 …
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect …
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. Today's forecasted low t…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
This evening in North Platte: Occasional snow showers. Low -7F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.…