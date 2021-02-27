 Skip to main content
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

