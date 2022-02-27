Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
