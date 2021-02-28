Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.