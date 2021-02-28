Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 …
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect …
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. Today's forecasted low t…
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 deg…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
This evening in North Platte: Occasional snow showers. Low -7F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…