Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

