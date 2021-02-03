Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.