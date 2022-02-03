 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 8F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Friday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

