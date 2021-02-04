North Platte's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
