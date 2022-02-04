North Platte's evening forecast: Clear. Low 19F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
