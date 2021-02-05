Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Snow likely. Low 17F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 27. A 10-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
