Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Snow likely. Low 17F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 27. A 10-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

