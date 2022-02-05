Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.