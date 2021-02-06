 Skip to main content
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Snow showers. Low 8F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 8.93. A -1-degree low is forcasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

