Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

