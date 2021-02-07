 Skip to main content
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Bitterly cold. Snow showers will become more widely scattered later on. Low 1F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at 3.17. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

