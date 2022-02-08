Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.