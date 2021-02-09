 Skip to main content
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy. Low -1F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 5.39. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

