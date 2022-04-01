Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.