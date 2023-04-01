North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in North Platte, NE
