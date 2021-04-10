North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a siz…
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Stron…
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 de…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in North Platte: Rain showers early, then remaining overcast and windy late. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 4…
This evening in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 24F. NE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures…
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …