Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in North Platte, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

