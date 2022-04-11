 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

