 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in North Platte, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News