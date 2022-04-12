Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
