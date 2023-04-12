North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from WED 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.