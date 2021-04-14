The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in North Platte, NE
