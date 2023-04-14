Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…
With very low humidity, gusty winds, and the on-going drought, wildfires could start and spread very easily in many parts of Nebraska Friday. …
During a devastating tornado outbreak in March, meteorologist Matt Laubhan guided viewers through the nighttime storms.
It will be a warm day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…