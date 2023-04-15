Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the mak…
During a devastating tornado outbreak in March, meteorologist Matt Laubhan guided viewers through the nighttime storms.