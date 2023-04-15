Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.