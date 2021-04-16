 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

