Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

