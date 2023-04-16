Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the mak…
During a devastating tornado outbreak in March, meteorologist Matt Laubhan guided viewers through the nighttime storms.