Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North.