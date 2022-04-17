Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.