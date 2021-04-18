Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.