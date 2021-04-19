Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in North Platte, NE

It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.