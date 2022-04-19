Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in North Platte, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
