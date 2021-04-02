 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

