Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.