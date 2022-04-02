North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in North Platte, NE
