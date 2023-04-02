Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in North Platte, NE
