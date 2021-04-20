Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.