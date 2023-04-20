Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 12:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2023 in North Platte, NE
