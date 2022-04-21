 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in North Platte, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News