Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2023 in North Platte, NE
