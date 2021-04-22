 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

