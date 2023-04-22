Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies today. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.