Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies today. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…