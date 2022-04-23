Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 33 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 10:43 PM CDT until SAT 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in North Platte, NE
