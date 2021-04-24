 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

