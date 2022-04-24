Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in North Platte, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.