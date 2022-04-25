Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.