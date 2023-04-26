Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in North Platte, NE
